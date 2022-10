Time Out says

If you’re willing to go out in the sticks, Pal is one of Tuen Mun’s latest additions to its cafe scene. Despite Pal’s small venue, the cafe features sliding glass doors that open up to create more space, and allows pet-owners to bring their furry friends to join them as they dine in the outdoor seating area. Flip through Pal’s hand-written menus to find a selection of salads, pasta, open-faced sandwiches, baked goods, and desserts.