Formerly known as Burgerman, Papa's Burger in Sham Shui Po serves up some big portioned juicy burgers. If you've got a big appetite, you can't miss out on trying their Signature Papa's Burger, which sees two Angus beef patties, a fried egg, caramelised onions, bacon, and cheese all sandwiched between a fluffy burger bun. Add on snacks like waffle fries, fried wings, or even fried siu mai and select a drink of your choice to make it a full meal.