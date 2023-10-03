Hong Kong
Papa's Burger

  Restaurants
  Sham Shui Po
Formerly known as Burgerman, Papa's Burger in Sham Shui Po serves up some big portioned juicy burgers. If you've got a big appetite, you can't miss out on trying their Signature Papa's Burger, which sees two Angus beef patties, a fried egg, caramelised onions, bacon, and cheese all sandwiched between a fluffy burger bun. Add on snacks like waffle fries, fried wings, or even fried siu mai and select a drink of your choice to make it a full meal.

Address:
Shop B3, G/F, Wing Yip Commercial Building,
65-71 Yen Chow Street, Sham Shui Po
Hong Kong
Contact:
2374 6007
Opening hours:
Mon-Sun 11.30am-9pm
