Formerly known as Burgerman, Papa's Burger in Sham Shui Po serves up some big portioned juicy burgers. If you've got a big appetite, you can't miss out on trying their Signature Papa's Burger, which sees two Angus beef patties, a fried egg, caramelised onions, bacon, and cheese all sandwiched between a fluffy burger bun. Add on snacks like waffle fries, fried wings, or even fried siu mai and select a drink of your choice to make it a full meal.
Papa's Burger
Time Out says
Details
- Address:
- Shop B3, G/F, Wing Yip Commercial Building,
- 65-71 Yen Chow Street, Sham Shui Po
- Hong Kong
- Contact:
- View Website
- 2374 6007
- Opening hours:
- Mon-Sun 11.30am-9pm
