Subscribe
Search
Worldwide
  1. papillon
    Photograph: Cherry Chan
    PreviousNext
    /5
  2. papillon
    Photograph: Cherry Chan
    PreviousNext
    /5
  3. papillon
    Photograph: Cherry Chan
    PreviousNext
    /5
  4. papillon
    Photograph: Cherry Chan
    PreviousNext
    /5
  5. papillon
    Photograph: Cherry Chan
    PreviousNext
    /5
  • Restaurants | Cafés
  • Sheung Wan

Papillon

Advertising

Time Out says

Peaceful tea salon Papillon is a cat lover’s paradise decked out in adorable cat-themed artwork, with fluffy shopkeepers roaming about. The cafe offers a small selection of savoury dishes such as Turkish eggs with sourdough toast and Japanese-style orzo topped with bonito flakes and morel mushrooms. Care for something sweet instead? Nibble on treats like homemade scones, apple and honey cake with oolong tea-infused cream, or jiggly cat-shaped hojicha puddings. As for beverages, Papillon has a selection of special tea-based sodas, cream floats, and blended teas categorised into different flavour profiles. If you’re new to appreciating tea and don’t know what to order, Papillon’s friendly staff can offer recommendations based on your preference.

Details

Address
6 On Wo Lane, Central
Hong Kong
Opening hours:
Tue-Sun 12pm-7pm
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like
Back to Top

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Time Out magazine

Site Map
© 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.