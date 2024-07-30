View this post on Instagram A post shared by Time Out Hong Kong (@timeouthk)

Peaceful tea salon Papillon is a cat lover’s paradise decked out in adorable cat-themed artwork, with fluffy shopkeepers roaming about. The cafe offers a small selection of savoury dishes such as Turkish eggs with sourdough toast and Japanese-style orzo topped with bonito flakes and morel mushrooms. Care for something sweet instead? Nibble on treats like homemade scones, apple and honey cake with oolong tea-infused cream, or jiggly cat-shaped hojicha puddings. As for beverages, Papillon has a selection of special tea-based sodas, cream floats, and blended teas categorised into different flavour profiles. If you’re new to appreciating tea and don’t know what to order, Papillon’s friendly staff can offer recommendations based on your preference.