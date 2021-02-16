Park Aura is a multi-storey Ginza-style dining mall which features a Food Loft on the ground and first floor, and a Feast Market on the second floor. With a total of 14 food and beverage outlets at the Food Loft, diners can indulge in a variety of local and international cuisine, including sinfully delicious Korean hotdogs from Arirang Hot Dog, Italian coffee and cakes from Caffé Kenon, a range of spicy Chinese dishes from Tak Lei Sauerkraut Fish, crepes and pancakes from Sweet Smile, and much more. On the second floor sits the Feast Market, where foodies of all sorts can pick up everything from local artisan ice-cream to organic ingredients to quality frozen meats flown in straight from Japan. And to fully complete your food journey, Park Aura also has a space available for rental on the 22nd floor where all sorts of food events and happenings can take place.