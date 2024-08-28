Tsuen Wan welcomes Parkside@Nina to its ever-growing collection of dining venues. This wood fossil-themed restaurant is located next to Nina Park, an urban green space that’s home to Asia’s largest wood fossil collection. Expect to snap plenty of pictures in this Instagrammable venue, as they’ve got high ceilings that let in natural sunlight and plenty of wood-themed decor. Aside from speciality dishes on its menu such as chocolate cake topped with a chocolate crisp that looks like a wood fossil, Parkside@Nina presents Asian and Western offerings like sourdough pizza, char-grilled steaks, pasta and risotto, burgers, and more. Additionally, customers can grab their favourite beverages from NOC Coffee Co.’s cafe bar within the very same venue.