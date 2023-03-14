Hong Kong
Pata Negra House Group Iberico ham cellar

  Restaurants
  San Po Kong
  Pata Negra House Group
    Photograph: Courtesy Pata Negra House Group
  pata negra house ham cellar with sherry
    Photograph: Courtesy Pata Negra House/Nicholas Wong
Iberico ham with sherry pairing
  Prestige caviar tasting at Pata Negra House
    Photograph: Courtesy Pata Negra House/Nicholas Wong
Caviar tasting at Pata Negra House
  Pata Negra House Group Iberico ham cellar
    Photograph: Courtesy Pata Negra House Group
Click the video below to check out their revamped menus:

Pata Negra House Group's private Iberico ham cellar is located at the group’s headquarters and licensed food factory in the industrial area of San Po Kong. The space is designed by Hong Kong-based interior design firm In Situ & Partners and offers a clean and modern space with several areas to discover Spanish culinary delights. Think terracotta corridors, a distressed Mediterranean-style feature wall by French muralist and artist Elsa Jean de Dieu, rustic materials and traditional Spanish finishes juxtaposed with a contemporary style and state-of-the-art open kitchen. Currently, they offer two luxurious tasting experiences, where guests will go on a guided tour and savour a large range of Pata Negra House's gourmet products such as caviar, cheeses, and various cured Iberico hams, while enjoying exclusive sherry wine pairings. Additionally, guests will get to enjoy an eight-course tasting menu created with Pata Negra House's gourmet products by chef Heloise Fischbach. 

Details

Address:
Unit 601, 6/F, Lee Sum Factory Building, No. 28 Ng Fong St, San Po Kong, Kowloon
Hong Kong
Contact:
View Website
2517 1808
Opening hours:
Tue to Fri 6.30-8.30pm
