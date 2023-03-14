Pata Negra House Group Iberico ham cellar

Time Out says

Pata Negra House Group's private Iberico ham cellar is located at the group’s headquarters and licensed food factory in the industrial area of San Po Kong. The space is designed by Hong Kong-based interior design firm In Situ & Partners and offers a clean and modern space with several areas to discover Spanish culinary delights. Think terracotta corridors, a distressed Mediterranean-style feature wall by French muralist and artist Elsa Jean de Dieu, rustic materials and traditional Spanish finishes juxtaposed with a contemporary style and state-of-the-art open kitchen. Currently, they offer two luxurious tasting experiences, where guests will go on a guided tour and savour a large range of Pata Negra House's gourmet products such as caviar, cheeses, and various cured Iberico hams, while enjoying exclusive sherry wine pairings. Additionally, guests will get to enjoy an eight-course tasting menu created with Pata Negra House's gourmet products by chef Heloise Fischbach.