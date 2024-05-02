Hong Kong
Peking Hotpot

  • Restaurants
  • Central
Beijing’s one Michelin-starred hotpot restaurant, Peking Hotpot, has opened its first branch in Central. Originating from Beijing’s Sanlintun neighbourhood, this restaurant is known for serving traditional Beijing-style hotpot from Qing dynasty-inspired vessels, allowing each diner to enjoy their meal from an individual pot.

The restaurant provides diners with premium hotpot ingredients such as 180-day grass-fed lamb from Inner Mongolia’s Xillingol League, high-quality Wagyu, seafood, and fresh mushrooms from the Yunnan plateau. Pair your ingredients with Peking Hotpot’s variety of condiments, including Mongolian wild onion and peppercorn sauce, which pairs wonderfully with sliced lamb; traditional ground sesame sauce that’s full of aroma; kelp-infused soy sauce with homemade radish paste for fresh flavours; as well as the slow-cooked dried chilli and conpoy strip chilli sauce. 

Don’t miss the Peking opera performances that take place at the restaurant every night at 7pm and 8pm, allowing diners to experience the traditional art form while enjoying their meal.

Details

Address:
1/F, Peter Building, 13-17 Stanley Street, Central
Hong Kong
Contact:
3611 1366
