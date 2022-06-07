Time Out says

Peony Chinese Restaurant is one of the latest additions to Hong Kong's go-to resort town, Discovery Bay. Reflecting the beauty of the namesake flower with gorgeous shades of deep red, grey, and bronze seen around its bar, dining hall, and private rooms, Peony's interior is warm and inviting. With a spectacular panoramic view from the main dining hall, enjoy your delightful meal as you gaze out towards the sunny town.

Helmed by head chef Chu Ting Kwok and dim sum chef Tony Chan, Peony offers classic and authentic Cantonese fare like dim sum and siu mei. With both chefs having over two decades of experience in Cantonese cuisine, their passion and expertise can be savoured in every dish on offer. Using seasonal ingredients to produce exquisite flavours, the creative dishes from the menu will leave you wanting more.