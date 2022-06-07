Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Peony Chinese Restaurant

  • Restaurants
  • Discovery Bay
  1. Photo of Peony's main dining hall with view looking out towards Discovery Bay.
    Photograph: Courtesy Peony Chinese Restaurant
    PreviousNext
    /4
  2. Peony Chinese Restaurant in Discovery Bay
    Photograph: Courtesy Peony Chinese Restaurant
    PreviousNext
    /4
  3. Roasted Crispy Pork Belly at Peony Chinese Restaurant
    Photograph: Courtesy Peony Chinese Restaurant
    PreviousNext
    /4
  4. Peony Chinese Restaurant in Discovery Bay
    Photograph: Courtesy Peony Chinese Restaurant
    PreviousNext
    /4
Advertising

Time Out says

Peony Chinese Restaurant is one of the latest additions to Hong Kong's go-to resort town, Discovery Bay. Reflecting the beauty of the namesake flower with gorgeous shades of deep red, grey, and bronze seen around its bar, dining hall, and private rooms, Peony's interior is warm and inviting. With a spectacular panoramic view from the main dining hall, enjoy your delightful meal as you gaze out towards the sunny town. 

Helmed by head chef Chu Ting Kwok and dim sum chef Tony Chan, Peony offers classic and authentic Cantonese fare like dim sum and siu mei. With both chefs having over two decades of experience in Cantonese cuisine, their passion and expertise can be savoured in every dish on offer. Using seasonal ingredients to produce exquisite flavours, the creative dishes from the menu will leave you wanting more. 

Time Out in partnership with Peony Chinese Restaurant

Details

Address:
Shop 153A, 1/F, DB Plaza Discovery Bay Lantau Island
Hong Kong
Contact:
www.dbpeony.com
2215 0833
Opening hours:
Mon-Fri, 11.30am-3pm, 6pm-10pm, Sat-Sun and public holidays, 10am-4pm, 6pm-10pm
Advertising
You may also like

    An email you'll actually love

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Time Out magazine

    Site Map
    © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.