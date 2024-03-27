Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Pho Bay

  • Restaurants
  • Discovery Bay
  1. pho bay
    Photograph: Courtesy Pho Bay
    PreviousNext
    /2
  2. pho bay
    Photograph: Courtesy Pho Bay
    PreviousNext
    /2
Advertising

Time Out says

Pho Bay is a brand-new Vietnamese eatery located at Discovery Bay Plaza. Led by chef Chaliang Phaenthong – a 30-year veteran of Vietnamese and Thai restaurants in Hong Kong – this restaurant provides diners with a menu that’s chock full with authentic Vietnamese fare. Expect to enjoy piping hot bowls of pho (from $95 and up), which come topped with thinly sliced US beef and herbs, banh mi ($128), goi cuon spring rolls ($88) filled with assorted vegetables, and plenty more.

Details

Address:
Shop G08B DB Plaza, 1 Discovery Bay Road, Discovery Bay, Discovery Bay, Lantau Island
Hong Kong
Contact:
View Website
3619 0932
Opening hours:
Mon-Sun 11.30am-11pm
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

An email you'll actually love

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Time Out magazine

Site Map
© 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.