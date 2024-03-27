Time Out says

Pho Bay is a brand-new Vietnamese eatery located at Discovery Bay Plaza. Led by chef Chaliang Phaenthong – a 30-year veteran of Vietnamese and Thai restaurants in Hong Kong – this restaurant provides diners with a menu that’s chock full with authentic Vietnamese fare. Expect to enjoy piping hot bowls of pho (from $95 and up), which come topped with thinly sliced US beef and herbs, banh mi ($128), goi cuon spring rolls ($88) filled with assorted vegetables, and plenty more.