Phoowong Thai Food

Despite operating from a small venue, this Thai-owned restaurant has a comprehensive menu full of crowd-pleasing dishes. We recommend trying the boat noodles, which come with thin rice noodles topped with pork balls, sliced pork, pork crackling, and fresh herbs, but there are also other outstanding dishes that shouldn’t be missed, including Thai-style grilled chicken, Thai pork knuckles, roasted beef with lime, and chicken in green curry. Paired with the friendly service from the staff, the dining experience at Phoowong will make you feel like you’ve been transported to Thailand.