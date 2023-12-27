Plaisance by Mauro Colagreco

Time Out says

Lai Sun Dining, proprietor of venues such as 8½ Otto e Mezzo Bombana, Beefbar, Mosu Hong Kong, and Kanesaka Hong Kong, has opened a multi-concept venue on Duddell Street. The venue draws inspiration from the ocean, evident in both its offerings and decor, which includes a fine dining restaurant, a bar lounge, and a members-only club. The first floor houses Plaisance, offering an upscale dining experience by renowned Argentine chef Mauro Colagreco of the three-Michelin-starred restaurant Mirazur in France. Additionally, on the ground floor, guests can enjoy a casual dining and bar experience at Plounge by Plaisance, serving lunch during the day and transforming into a tapas and cocktail bar in the evening, featuring live music from band performances and DJ. Guests can enjoy savoury cocktails, classic drinks, and carefully selected drams of whiskies from around the world, as well as Cognac.

The venue's basement, Club Plaisance, is exclusively reserved for members, providing an intimate private dining experience with access to limited and rare whisky, wine, and hard-to-find cigars.