Time Out says

Plantation Tea Bar is a newly opened tea bar located in Sai Ying Pun. Founded by Nana Chan, this place is a relaxed tea haven dedicated to Camellia sinensis, the Asian plant from which all tea is made. The tea bar features a beautiful 12-seat stone counter, where guests can try a monthly-changing tea-tasting menu led by tea masters. An a la carte menu with over 20 teas is also available for guests to order by the pot.

In addition, visitors can peruse an extensive range of specialty teas available for purchase at the retail counter, including signature teas such as Rice Scent Aged Puerh and Wild Purple Tea Buds. It is a perfect place to catch up with a few friends or enjoy some relaxing 'me' time.