If you need to stretch your legs after wandering around Hong Kong Park, Pondside is the perfect place to be. This picturesque restaurant is located next to the park’s artificial lake, and makes for a great spot to stare idly out of their windows. Pondside’s menu features dishes such as light salads, pastas, and steaks; but don’t miss out on their photogenic afternoon tea sets, which will help you to reel in the likes in your Instagram post.