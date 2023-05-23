Time Out says

Potion House is a Taiwanese bubble tea store nestled in the heart of Wan Chai. Unlike other bubble tea stores, Potion House specialises in using ‘cha dong’ – jelly infused with milk, tea, or coffee – to intensify the flavour and add a satisfying chewy texture to their Taiwanese drinks. This store offers a wide range of drinks, like their signature milk tea made with high quality black tea leaves and paired with their peach-infused black tea jelly for a contrasting fruity flavour; or magnolia green tea topped with cream cheese foam, resulting in a rich and creamy pairing.