Hong Kong
Timeout

Potion House

  • Restaurants
  • Wan Chai
  1. potion house
    Photograph: Courtesy Potion House
  2. potion house
    Photograph: Courtesy Potion House
  3. potion house
    Photograph: Courtesy Potion House
Potion House is a Taiwanese bubble tea store nestled in the heart of Wan Chai. Unlike other bubble tea stores, Potion House specialises in using ‘cha dong’ – jelly infused with milk, tea, or coffee – to intensify the flavour and add a satisfying chewy texture to their Taiwanese drinks. This store offers a wide range of drinks, like their signature milk tea made with high quality black tea leaves and paired with their peach-infused black tea jelly for a contrasting fruity flavour; or magnolia green tea topped with cream cheese foam, resulting in a rich and creamy pairing.

Details

Address:
G/F, 20 Tai Wong Street East, Wan Chai
Hong Kong
Contact:
2368 8722
Opening hours:
Mon-Sun 11.30am-7.30pm
