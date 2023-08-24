Hong Kong
Timeout

Puppuccino

  • Restaurants
  • Tseung Kwan O
    Photograph: Facebook/Puppuccino
  2. puppuccino
    Photograph: Facebook/Puppuccino
  3. puppuccino
    Photograph: Facebook/Puppuccino
Time Out says

Puppuccino is just a stone's throw away from Tseung Kwan O's waterfront park, and is the perfect spot for you and your furry friends to stretch their legs. Aside from being a pet-friendly restaurant, Puppuccino is also an indoor snow playground, pet retail store, and spa all in one. This restaurant's menu features wide variety of options for both humans and pups to choose from, so no one will leave hungry. 

Details

Address:
Shop 6, Alto Residences, 29 Tong Yin Street, Tseung Kwan O
Hong Kong
Contact:
View Website
9291 1268
Opening hours:
Mon-Sun 12pm-1am
