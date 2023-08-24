Time Out says

Puppuccino is just a stone's throw away from Tseung Kwan O's waterfront park, and is the perfect spot for you and your furry friends to stretch their legs. Aside from being a pet-friendly restaurant, Puppuccino is also an indoor snow playground, pet retail store, and spa all in one. This restaurant's menu features wide variety of options for both humans and pups to choose from, so no one will leave hungry.