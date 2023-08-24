Puppuccino is just a stone's throw away from Tseung Kwan O's waterfront park, and is the perfect spot for you and your furry friends to stretch their legs. Aside from being a pet-friendly restaurant, Puppuccino is also an indoor snow playground, pet retail store, and spa all in one. This restaurant's menu features wide variety of options for both humans and pups to choose from, so no one will leave hungry.
Puppuccino
Time Out says
Details
- Address:
- Shop 6, Alto Residences, 29 Tong Yin Street, Tseung Kwan O
- Hong Kong
- Contact:
- View Website
- 9291 1268
- Opening hours:
- Mon-Sun 12pm-1am
Discover Time Out original video