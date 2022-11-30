Hong Kong
Puradak Chicken

  • Restaurants
  • Tseung Kwan O
Korea's premium fried chicken chain opens its first overseas location at Park Central, Tseung Kwan O. Specialising in oven-baked fried chicken, a method that's meant to lessen the greasiness in fried chicken, Puradak offers over 10 exciting flavours to choose from, including signatures like the Corn-So Amazing, Chilli Mayo, and Black Aglio. Puradak is also known for its special takeaway packaging, which comes in the form of a sleek black box and dust bag. Aside from fried chicken, the eatery also offers other mains and snacks ranging from tteokbokki to soups to other fried nibbles.

Details

Address:
Shop 167-169, L1/F, Park Central
9 Tong Tak Street, Tseung Kwan O
Hong Kong
Contact:
www.instagram.com/puradakhk_official
3709 2518
Opening hours:
Mon to Thurs 11.30am-9pm; Fri to Sun 11.30am-10pm
