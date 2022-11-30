Time Out says

Korea's premium fried chicken chain opens its first overseas location at Park Central, Tseung Kwan O. Specialising in oven-baked fried chicken, a method that's meant to lessen the greasiness in fried chicken, Puradak offers over 10 exciting flavours to choose from, including signatures like the Corn-So Amazing, Chilli Mayo, and Black Aglio. Puradak is also known for its special takeaway packaging, which comes in the form of a sleek black box and dust bag. Aside from fried chicken, the eatery also offers other mains and snacks ranging from tteokbokki to soups to other fried nibbles.