This kid-friendly restaurant in Quarry Bay has ample space for you and your little ones to dine comfortably. What's more, Q Time Cafe also has a play area with swings, building blocks, and a slide for your kids to enjoy. Here, you can enjoy a wide variety of Western bites like pasta, fish & chips, all-day breakfast plates, and hearty burgers – as well as plenty of similar options on the cafe's extensive children's menu. Q Time Cafe also occasionally holds DIY cooking classes where you can whip up pizzas or cakes, be sure to check the cafe's social media accounts to see their upcoming activities.
