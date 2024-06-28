Subscribe
    Photograph: Facebook/Q Time Cafe
    Photograph: Facebook/Q Time Cafe
    Photograph: Facebook/Q Time Cafe
    Photograph: Facebook/Q Time Cafe
  • Restaurants
  • Quarry Bay

Q Time Cafe

Time Out says

This kid-friendly restaurant in Quarry Bay has ample space for you and your little ones to dine comfortably. What's more, Q Time Cafe also has a play area with swings, building blocks, and a slide for your kids to enjoy. Here, you can enjoy a wide variety of Western bites like pasta, fish & chips, all-day breakfast plates, and hearty burgers – as well as plenty of similar options on the cafe's extensive children's menu. Q Time Cafe also occasionally holds DIY cooking classes where you can whip up pizzas or cakes, be sure to check the cafe's social media accounts to see their upcoming activities. 



Details

Address
Shop 01, 12/F, Manly Plaza, Tak Lee Building, King's Rd, Quarry Bay
Hong Kong
Opening hours:
Mon-Sun 9am-10pm
