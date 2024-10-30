Drop by Tai Hang to visit Qué Pasa Tapas y Vino for authentic Spanish small plates. On their menu, you’ll find classic Spanish tapas such as croquettes stuffed with Ibérico ham or codfish, toasted ham bikini sandwiches with Manchego cheese, and gambas al ajillo, among others. As for entrees, Qué Pasa whips up grilled dishes like Galician octopus, local yellow chicken, and ribeye steak with chimichurri sauce. Diners can also find three varieties of paella – artichoke with sofrito, chicken with chillies and fresh thyme, and assorted seafood. Don’t forget to wrap up your meal with decadent desserts like Spanish cheesecake, espresso flan, or churros with warm chocolate sauce.

