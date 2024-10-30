Subscribe
Search
Worldwide
  1. que pasa
    Photograph: Courtesy Que Pasa/Michael Perini
    PreviousNext
    /5
  2. Que Pasa
    Photograph: Courtesy Que Pasa/Michael Perini
    PreviousNext
    /5
  3. Que Pasa
    Photograph: Courtesy Que Pasa/Michael Perini
    PreviousNext
    /5
  4. Que Pasa
    Photograph: Courtesy Que Pasa/Michael Perini
    PreviousNext
    /5
  5. Que Pasa
    Photograph: Courtesy Que Pasa/Michael Perini
    PreviousNext
    /5
  • Restaurants | Spanish
  • Tai Hang

Qué Pasa Tapas y Vino

Advertising

Time Out says

Drop by Tai Hang to visit Qué Pasa Tapas y Vino for authentic Spanish small plates. On their menu, you’ll find classic Spanish tapas such as croquettes stuffed with Ibérico ham or codfish, toasted ham bikini sandwiches with Manchego cheese, and gambas al ajillo, among others. As for entrees, Qué Pasa whips up grilled dishes like Galician octopus, local yellow chicken, and ribeye steak with chimichurri sauce. Diners can also find three varieties of paella – artichoke with sofrito, chicken with chillies and fresh thyme, and assorted seafood. Don’t forget to wrap up your meal with decadent desserts like Spanish cheesecake, espresso flan, or churros with warm chocolate sauce.

Details

Address
G/F, 98 Tung Lo Wan Road, Tai Hang
Hong Kong
Opening hours:
Mon-Thu 11.30am-11pm, Fri 11.30am-12am, Sat 11am-12am, Sun 11am-11pm
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like
Back to Top

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Time Out magazine

Site Map
© 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.