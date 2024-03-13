Time Out says

Racines, meaning roots in French, is a fine dining French bistro on Sheung Wan's Upper Station Street. Helmed by chefs Adriena Castillo and Romain Dupeyre – both who previously worked at two-Michelin-starred La Chévre d’Or in the French Riviera over 15 years ago – this cosy venue seats only 14 diners at once, and showcases French classics with a modern twist. Here, diners can select between a five-course or seven-course tasting menu, both of which use seasonal produce sourced locally and from France.