Hong Kong
Timeout

Racines

  • Restaurants
  • Sheung Wan
    Photograph: Courtesy Racines
    Photograph: Courtesy Racines
    Photograph: Courtesy Racines
Time Out says

Racines, meaning roots in French, is a fine dining French bistro on Sheung Wan's Upper Station Street. Helmed by chefs Adriena Castillo and Romain Dupeyre – both who previously worked at two-Michelin-starred La Chévre d’Or in the French Riviera over 15 years ago – this cosy venue seats only 14 diners at once, and showcases French classics with a modern twist. Here, diners can select between a five-course or seven-course tasting menu, both of which use seasonal produce sourced locally and from France. 

Details

Address:
22 Upper Station St, Sheung Wan
Hong Kong
Contact:
View Website
Opening hours:
Dinner: Thur-Mon 6pm-11pm, Lunch: Sat-Sun 12pm-3pm
