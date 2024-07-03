The scorching heat signals the arrival of summer, bringing with it a fresh array of colourful ingredients. This month, Feuille, led by executive chef Joris Rousseau, and Racines, under the guidance of chefs Romain Dupeyre and Adrien Castillo, are teaming up for a special one-night dinner at Feuille on July 3.

The culinary offerings at both restaurants reflect a dedication to seasonally inspired, high-quality French cuisine, with Feuille’s focus on vegetable-centric dishes and Racines’ innovative take on traditional family recipes that celebrate the South of France’s terroir. The collaborative six-course dinner menu ($2,288 per person) includes a special treat for guests to take home - Racines’ homemade plum jam and Feuille’s handcrafted kombucha.

Book your seats via sevenrooms.com