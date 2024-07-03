Subscribe
Search
Worldwide
  1. Chef Romain (Racines), chef Joris (Feuille), and chef Adrien (Racines)
    Photograph: Courtesy Racines and Feuille Chef Romain (Racines), chef Joris (Feuille), and chef Adrien (Racines)
    PreviousNext
    /2
  2. Feuille
    Photograph: Courtesy Feuille
    PreviousNext
    /2
  • Restaurants
  • Feuille, Sheung Wan
  • Recommended

Racines x Feuille six hands dinner

Michelin-starred restaurants Racines and Feuille collaborate for a one-night-only six hands dinner

Buy ticket
Advertising

Time Out says

The scorching heat signals the arrival of summer, bringing with it a fresh array of colourful ingredients. This month, Feuille, led by executive chef Joris Rousseau, and Racines, under the guidance of chefs Romain Dupeyre and Adrien Castillo, are teaming up for a special one-night dinner at Feuille on July 3. 

The culinary offerings at both restaurants reflect a dedication to seasonally inspired, high-quality French cuisine, with Feuille’s focus on vegetable-centric dishes and Racines’ innovative take on traditional family recipes that celebrate the South of France’s terroir. The collaborative six-course dinner menu ($2,288 per person) includes a special treat for guests to take home - Racines’ homemade plum jam and Feuille’s handcrafted kombucha.

Book your seats via sevenrooms.com  

Details

Event website:
www.feuille.hk/
Address
Feuille
5/F, The Wellington, 198 Wellington Street, Central
Hong Kong

Dates and times

Racines x Feuille six hands dinnerFeuille 18:00
$2,288 per person
Buy
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like
Back to Top

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Time Out magazine

Site Map
© 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.