Renowned Filipino chef Miko Calo joins forces with Michelin-starred Racines in May

While Filipino cuisine is on the rise in Hong Kong, marked by the emergence of numerous contemporary Filipino restaurants in recent years, the fusion of French and Filipino culinary traditions remains a rarity. So be sure to mark your calendars for May as Michelin-starred Racines plays host to Miko Calo, a distinguished chef hailing from the Philippines, for an exclusive two-day affair. Formerly from Metronome, an acclaimed fine dining establishment in Manila, the talented Butuan-born chef, will join hands with Racines’ chefs Romain Dupeyre and Adrien Castillo.

Expect a harmonious fusion of French and Filipino cuisine on May 30 and 31. Enjoy a specially curated six-course dinner menu priced at $2,288 per person on both evenings, or opt for the five-course lunch menu at $1,988 per person on the 31st. 

Details

Address:
Racines
22 Upper Station St, Sheung Wan
Hong Kong
Contact:
View Website
Opening hours:
12-3 pm, 6-11 pm

Dates and times

