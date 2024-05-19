Tipples with a great view is the perfect formula for an excellent night out. Located on Level 7 of Kerry Hotel, Red Sugar has a Scandinavian-inspired minimalist aesthetic and offers a 270-degree panoramic view of Victoria Harbour from its outdoor terrace. On the bar’s menu, you’ll find a series of creative cocktails, expertly selected wines, craft beers, spirits, as well as bar bites. Along with the bar’s DJ spinning tracks during the evenings, the vibes at Red Sugar allow you to relax and enjoy yourself to the fullest.
Red Sugar
Time Out says
Kerry Hotel's cocktail bar with an outdoor terrace
Details
- Address:
- 7/F, Kerry Hotel
- 38 Hung Luen Rd
- Hung Hom
- Hong Kong
- Contact:
- View Website
- 2252 5279
- Transport:
- Whampoa MTR
- Opening hours:
- Mon-Thu, Sun & public holidays 4pm-12am, Fri-Sat 4pm-1am
