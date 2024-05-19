Hong Kong
Red Sugar

  • Restaurants
  • Hung Hom
  • Recommended
Kerry Hotel's cocktail bar with an outdoor terrace

Tipples with a great view is the perfect formula for an excellent night out. Located on Level 7 of Kerry Hotel, Red Sugar has a Scandinavian-inspired minimalist aesthetic and offers a 270-degree panoramic view of Victoria Harbour from its outdoor terrace. On the bar’s menu, you’ll find a series of creative cocktails, expertly selected wines, craft beers, spirits, as well as bar bites. Along with the bar’s DJ spinning tracks during the evenings, the vibes at Red Sugar allow you to relax and enjoy yourself to the fullest.

Address:
7/F, Kerry Hotel
38 Hung Luen Rd
Hung Hom
Hong Kong
Contact:
View Website
2252 5279
Transport:
Whampoa MTR
Opening hours:
Mon-Thu, Sun & public holidays 4pm-12am, Fri-Sat 4pm-1am
