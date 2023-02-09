Combining a cafe and Thai massage parlour into one, Relax B&M provides a coffee experience unlike any other. While the establishment has several dining areas throughout the standalone building, the second floor is a massage parlour where you can enjoy a range of wellness treats such as whole body Thai massages or gua sha therapy. Once you’re done with your soothing massage, grab a seat on their patio or enjoy the gorgeous view of Plover Cove from their rooftop while you indulge in their delectable food and drinks.
Relax B&M
Time Out says
Details
- Address:
- G/F, Mai Village, 165A Lung Ting Kok Rd, Tai Po
- Hong Kong
- Contact:
- View Website
- 9088 4875
- Opening hours:
- Mon-Tues, Thurs-Sun 12pm-9pm,
