Time Out says

Combining a cafe and Thai massage parlour into one, Relax B&M provides a coffee experience unlike any other. While the establishment has several dining areas throughout the standalone building, the second floor is a massage parlour where you can enjoy a range of wellness treats such as whole body Thai massages or gua sha therapy. Once you’re done with your soothing massage, grab a seat on their patio or enjoy the gorgeous view of Plover Cove from their rooftop while you indulge in their delectable food and drinks.