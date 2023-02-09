Hong Kong
Relax B&M

  • Restaurants
  • Tai Po
Combining a cafe and Thai massage parlour into one, Relax B&M provides a coffee experience unlike any other. While the establishment has several dining areas throughout the standalone building, the second floor is a massage parlour where you can enjoy a range of wellness treats such as whole body Thai massages or gua sha therapy. Once you’re done with your soothing massage, grab a seat on their patio or enjoy the gorgeous view of Plover Cove from their rooftop while you indulge in their delectable food and drinks.

Details

Address:
G/F, Mai Village, 165A Lung Ting Kok Rd, Tai Po
Hong Kong
Contact:
9088 4875
Opening hours:
Mon-Tues, Thurs-Sun 12pm-9pm,
