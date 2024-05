Time Out says

Rest Coffee Gin is a cafe bar located in West Kowloon Cultural District that brews quality coffees made from single-origin beans during the day and specialises in gin during the evening. Here, you can browse through the bar’s selection of almost 100 gins and various flavoured tonic waters to customise your G&T to your liking. Rest Coffee Gin’s menu also has a selection of tea cocktails that are definitely worth trying.

Time Out Awards

2021Best Cafe Bar