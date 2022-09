Time Out says

Retro is a cafe that stands out for its monochrome burgundy exterior and vintage shop design that makes you feel like you’ve stepped back in time to a bygone era. In addition to offering croissants, cookies, homemade cakes, and desserts, Retro also has a small selection of toasts and salads to go along with coffee or tea. If you need a quiet place to study while you enjoy your food, then Retro is a must-visit spot.