Sheung Wan neighbourhood welcomes a new dining spot that combines Asian flavours with western cooking techniques. Having worked in the hospitality business for a long time, founders and couple Jessica Kesumo and John Law bring their expertise and acquired experiences to their new venture, Rêveri. The restaurant offers tasting menus (five course/$390; seven course/$1,080; 11-course/$1,580) that features signature dishes inspired by their culinary journey. Dishes can be paired with drinks from a curated selection of fine wines and Japanese sakes.