Hong Kong
Rêveri

  • Restaurants
  • Sheung Wan
  1. Rêveri
  2. Rêveri
    Photograph: Courtesy RêveriHokkaido Hairy Crab
  3. Rêveri
    Photograph: Courtesy Rêveri
  4. Rêveri
    Photograph: Courtesy RêveriAustralian Wagyu Duo
Time Out says

Sheung Wan neighbourhood welcomes a new dining spot that combines Asian flavours with western cooking techniques. Having worked in the hospitality business for a long time, founders and couple Jessica Kesumo and John Law bring their expertise and acquired experiences to their new venture, Rêveri. The restaurant offers tasting menus (five course/$390; seven course/$1,080; 11-course/$1,580) that features signature dishes inspired by their culinary journey. Dishes can be paired with drinks from a curated selection of fine wines and Japanese sakes. 

Details

Address:
20-24 Mercer Street, Sheung Wan
Hong Kong
Contact:
www.reverihk.com
6778 7278‎
Opening hours:
Mon-Sat 12pm-10.30pm
