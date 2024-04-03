Hong Kong
Rico Rico

  Restaurants
  West Kowloon
    Photograph: Courtesy Choy Kin Yue
    Photograph: Rico Rico
    Photograph: Courtesy Rico Rico
    Photograph: Courtesy Rico Rico
Rico Rico is an all-new Spanish restaurant located at Elements in West Kowloon, and is a sister restaurant to Italian cafe chain Habitu. This restaurant specialises in affordable and family-style Spanish dishes, which are perfect for sharing between family and friends. Menu highlights here include the Rico Rico suckling pig ($298), and the hearty surf and turf seafood paella ($338). No meal at a Spanish restaurant is complete without tapas, and Rico Rico offers options like padrón peppers ($78); sourdough topped with 18-month dried Serrano Bodega ham and fresh tomatoes ($88); as well as Spanish chorizo with sauteed assorted mushrooms ($88). The restaurant offers set lunch menus (from $168) every weekday, which includes appetisers, a main course, and beverage of choice. Additionally, during Rico Rico's soft opening, groups of two or three who dine at the restaurant will receive a Spanish tapas platter for two and a slice of Basque cheesecake. Groups of four or more will receive a tapas platter for four, as well as two slices of Basque cheesecake.

Details

Address:
Shop 1001, 1/F, Fire Zone, Elements 1 Austin Rd W, West Kowloon
Hong Kong
Contact:
View Website
2196 8466
Opening hours:
Mon-Sun 11am-9.30pm
