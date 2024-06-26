Led by the team behind venues such as Uncle Miguel, Honey Hot, and West Coast Cafe; RightSideUp is the latest addition to SoHo’s collection of hip and happening restobars on Peel Street. This intimate venue is decked out in retro decor with vinyl record covers, disco balls, and cosy booth seats. Stuff your belly with old-school American comfort food, ranging from light snacks like buffalo wings with blue cheese dip or fried pickle slices, entrees such as spicy baked ziti and baby back ribs slathered in barbeque sauce, and filling sandwiches like The Colonel’s Sandwich which contains buttermilk-fried chicken dressed in sriracha mayo and pickled red cabbage. Sip on wine, beers, and spirits and inventive signature cocktails to wash it all down. Try creations like Disco Julep with peach and ginger, the Retro Sour topped with creamy yoghurt foam, or even the Philly Martini – a cocktail that takes inspiration from the beloved Philly cheesesteak sandwich.