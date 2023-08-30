Time Out says

If you weren't able to attend Roganic's baking class during the pandemic, make sure to book their new classes this summer. Led by chef Ashley Salmon and his team of award-winning chefs, these classes will be held three times a week, with one class on Wednesdays and two classes on Sundays. Participants will have a hands-on experience learning how to make Roganic's famous soda bread and apple tart. The beverage team will also demonstrate how to create fermented kombucha from scratch. Guests will also enjoy a three-course lunch, refreshments and will have the opportunity to take home bottled, house-made kombucha and their baked goods.

Morning sessions are available on Wednesdays and Sundays, starting with a baking class from 10am to 1pm, followed by lunch. Afternoon sessions are available only on Sundays, where guests will begin with lunch at 1pm, followed by a baking class from 2.30pm to 5.30pm.

The classes are priced at $1,280 per person. Book your classes via this link.