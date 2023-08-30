If you weren't able to attend Roganic's baking class during the pandemic, make sure to book their new classes this summer. Led by chef Ashley Salmon and his team of award-winning chefs, these classes will be held three times a week, with one class on Wednesdays and two classes on Sundays. Participants will have a hands-on experience learning how to make Roganic's famous soda bread and apple tart. The beverage team will also demonstrate how to create fermented kombucha from scratch. Guests will also enjoy a three-course lunch, refreshments and will have the opportunity to take home bottled, house-made kombucha and their baked goods.
Morning sessions are available on Wednesdays and Sundays, starting with a baking class from 10am to 1pm, followed by lunch. Afternoon sessions are available only on Sundays, where guests will begin with lunch at 1pm, followed by a baking class from 2.30pm to 5.30pm.
The classes are priced at $1,280 per person. Book your classes via this link.