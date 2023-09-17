Hong Kong
Roommate

  Restaurants
  Kowloon City
Roommate is a Japanese-style cafe located in San Po Kong. One of the cafe's managers was a former hotel chef, so you know that you won't be disappointed by the food and drink offerings here. A must-try item here has got to be the Basque cheesecake ($48/slice), it has a rich creamy filling which is not too sweet, while having a decadent flavour from the cheese. Another dessert to try out at Roommate has to be their jasmine green tea roll cake ($45/slice), which has a delightfully fluffy texture. The pairing of jasmine green tea and green grapes in the roll cake makes for a refreshing combination that's perfect for the summer. 

88 Choi Hung Rd, San Po Kong
Hong Kong
Tues-Sun 8am-6pm
