Roommate is a Japanese-style cafe located in San Po Kong. One of the cafe's managers was a former hotel chef, so you know that you won't be disappointed by the food and drink offerings here. A must-try item here has got to be the Basque cheesecake ($48/slice), it has a rich creamy filling which is not too sweet, while having a decadent flavour from the cheese. Another dessert to try out at Roommate has to be their jasmine green tea roll cake ($45/slice), which has a delightfully fluffy texture. The pairing of jasmine green tea and green grapes in the roll cake makes for a refreshing combination that's perfect for the summer.