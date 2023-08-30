Time Out says

Japanese restaurant Rozan was previously an exclusive dining venue reserved for members of Lai Sun Dining Group only, but it has now opened its doors for members of the public to try out their dishes. The restaurant intimately seats eight diners at once, and specialises in kappo-style dining, where chefs will prepare dishes at a kitchen counter directly in front of diners. Customers at Rozan can savour delicate dishes such as king prawn with sea bream and sudachi sauce, deep-fried eggplant topped with sea urchin, as well as sakura shrimp clay pot rice.