Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Russell Coffee & Roastery

  • Restaurants
  • Causeway Bay
  1. russell coffee & roastery
    Photograph: Facebook/Russell Coffee & Roastery
    PreviousNext
    /3
  2. Russell Coffee & Roastery
    Photograph: Facebook/Russell Coffee & Roastery
    PreviousNext
    /3
  3. Russell Coffee & Roastery
    Photograph: Facebook/Russell Coffee & Roastery
    PreviousNext
    /3
Advertising

Time Out says

If you need somewhere peaceful and quiet to stretch your legs while you're in Causeway Bay, drop into Russell Coffee & Roastery. Taking over the previous location of Cafe Corridor, a popular hidden cafe, Russell Coffee & Roastery is continuation of its predecessor and churns out quality coffee and teas from their quaint venue. Here, you can also enjoy a range of bites that span from sweet and savoury pancakes, yoghurt bowls, all-day breakfast plates,  to their regularly-changing desserts.

Details

Address:
G/F, 26A Russell Street, Causeway Bay
Hong Kong
Contact:
View Website
Opening hours:
Mon-Sun 8am-6pm
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

An email you'll actually love

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Time Out magazine

Site Map
© 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.