If you need somewhere peaceful and quiet to stretch your legs while you're in Causeway Bay, drop into Russell Coffee & Roastery. Taking over the previous location of Cafe Corridor, a popular hidden cafe, Russell Coffee & Roastery is continuation of its predecessor and churns out quality coffee and teas from their quaint venue. Here, you can also enjoy a range of bites that span from sweet and savoury pancakes, yoghurt bowls, all-day breakfast plates, to their regularly-changing desserts.



