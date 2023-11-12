If you need somewhere peaceful and quiet to stretch your legs while you're in Causeway Bay, drop into Russell Coffee & Roastery. Taking over the previous location of Cafe Corridor, a popular hidden cafe, Russell Coffee & Roastery is continuation of its predecessor and churns out quality coffee and teas from their quaint venue. Here, you can also enjoy a range of bites that span from sweet and savoury pancakes, yoghurt bowls, all-day breakfast plates, to their regularly-changing desserts.
Russell Coffee & Roastery
- G/F, 26A Russell Street, Causeway Bay
- Hong Kong
- Mon-Sun 8am-6pm
