S.E.A Eatery in Tai Koo Place serves beloved flavours from countries like Thailand, Vietnam, Malaysia, Singapore, Cambodia, and Indonesia all under one roof. Begin with light appetisers like rojak, aromatic duck larb lettuce cups, or assorted char-grilled skewers. For entrées, S.E.A Eatery’s chefs have whipped up modern interpretations of classic dishes like Cambodian chicken amok, Thai-style braised pork leg, or Assam curry grouper fish head. Aside from offering decadent desserts like lemongrass-infused panna cotta, the restaurant also offers a selection of cocktails with Southeast Asian flavours, such as the Tom Yum made with kaffir lime-infused gin.