Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

S.E.A Eatery

  • Restaurants
  • Taikoo Shing
  1. S.E.A Eatery
    Photograph: Courtesy Paul Lau/S.E.A Eatery
    PreviousNext
    /4
  2. S.E.A Eatery
    Photograph: Courtesy Paul Lau/S.E.A Eatery
    PreviousNext
    /4
  3. S.E.A Eatery
    Photograph: Courtesy Paul Lau/S.E.A Eatery
    PreviousNext
    /4
  4. S.E.A Eatery
    Photograph: Courtesy Paul Lau/S.E.A Eatery
    PreviousNext
    /4
Advertising

Time Out says

S.E.A Eatery in Tai Koo Place serves beloved flavours from countries like Thailand, Vietnam, Malaysia, Singapore, Cambodia, and Indonesia all under one roof. Begin with light appetisers like rojak, aromatic duck larb lettuce cups, or assorted char-grilled skewers. For entrées, S.E.A Eatery’s chefs have whipped up modern interpretations of classic dishes like Cambodian chicken amok, Thai-style braised pork leg, or Assam curry grouper fish head. Aside from offering decadent desserts like lemongrass-infused panna cotta, the restaurant also offers a selection of cocktails with Southeast Asian flavours, such as the Tom Yum made with kaffir lime-infused gin.

Details

Address:
G1014-G1015, G/F, Yiu Shing Mansion, 14 Taikoo Shing Road, Tai Koo
Hong Kong
Contact:
View Website
Opening hours:
Mon-Sun 11.30am-10.30pm
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

An email you'll actually love

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Time Out magazine

Site Map
© 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.