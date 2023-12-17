Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Sabatini Ristorante Italiano (Central)

  • Restaurants
  • Central
  1. Sabatini IFC
    Photograph: Ann Chiu
    PreviousNext
    /4
  2. Sabatini IFC
    Photograph: Ann Chiu
    PreviousNext
    /4
  3. Sabatini IFC
    Photograph: Ann Chiu
    PreviousNext
    /4
  4. Sabatini IFC
    Photograph: Ann Chiu
    PreviousNext
    /4
Advertising

Time Out says

Since its opening over 30 years ago, Sabatini Ristorante Italiano has established itself as one of the city's premier Italian restaurants. In addition to its longstanding location at Royal Garden Hong Kong in Tsim Sha Tsui, Sabatini has opened a new branch inside Central's ifc mall. Led by chef de cuisine Marco Antonio Li Voti, the new location serves authentic Italian dishes in a spacious venue divided into five distinct areas: a walk-in atrium, bar, lounge, main dining area, and a VIP dining area. With floor-to-ceiling windows offering stunning views of Victoria Harbour, as well as Roman-style arches and marble accents, Sabatini exudes a luxurious ambience.

Live music performances take place every Tuesday to Saturday, from 7pm to 10pm, allowing diners to fully immerse themselves in the restaurant's romantic atmosphere while enjoying their meal.

Details

Address:
Level 4, Shop 4008, ifc mall, 8 Finance Street, Central
Hong Kong
Contact:
View Website
2610 0080
Opening hours:
Mon-Sun 11.30am-3pm, 6pm-11pm
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

An email you'll actually love

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Time Out magazine

Site Map
© 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.