Sabatini Ristorante Italiano (Central)

Since its opening over 30 years ago, Sabatini Ristorante Italiano has established itself as one of the city's premier Italian restaurants. In addition to its longstanding location at Royal Garden Hong Kong in Tsim Sha Tsui, Sabatini has opened a new branch inside Central's ifc mall. Led by chef de cuisine Marco Antonio Li Voti, the new location serves authentic Italian dishes in a spacious venue divided into five distinct areas: a walk-in atrium, bar, lounge, main dining area, and a VIP dining area. With floor-to-ceiling windows offering stunning views of Victoria Harbour, as well as Roman-style arches and marble accents, Sabatini exudes a luxurious ambience.

Live music performances take place every Tuesday to Saturday, from 7pm to 10pm, allowing diners to fully immerse themselves in the restaurant's romantic atmosphere while enjoying their meal.