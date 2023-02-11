A sister restaurant to Wagyu Yakiniku Ichiro, Saburo Japanese Yakiniku is located in Tsim Sha Tsui’s stylish H Zentre. The establishment covers a 3,000sq-ft space with an interior decorated with natural materials and inspired by Japan’s wabi-sabi philosophy, which highlights the beauty in imperfection. Saburo offers an omakase experience filled with four different Wagyu choices – Iga beef, Himeji beef, Miyazaki beef, and Kagoshima beef – and their signature Hiiragi set ($1,280) features a series of appetisers, three types of seasonal sashimi sourced directly from Japan, seven different cuts of A5 Wagyu, a range of seafood, alcoholic beverages, soup, and dessert. Alternatively, there are four other omakase course menus you can choose from, with prices ranging from $680 to $1,480.
Saburo Japanese Yakiniku
Time Out says
Details
- Address:
- Shop 3, G/F, H Zentre, 15 Middle Road, Tsim Sha Tsui
- Hong Kong
- Contact:
- 2398 1813
- Opening hours:
- Mon-Sun 11.30am-2.30pm；5.30pm-10pm
