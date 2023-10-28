Hong Kong
sacai THE noodle by Menchirashi

  • Restaurants
  • BaseHall 2, Central
  • Recommended
  1. sacai THE noodle by Menchirashi
    Photograph: Jenny Leung
    PreviousNext
    /5
  2. sacai THE noodle by Menchirashi
    Photograph: Jenny Leung
    PreviousNext
    /5
  3. sacai THE noodle by Menchirashi
    Photograph: Jenny Leung
    PreviousNext
    /5
  4. sacai THE noodle by Menchirashi
    Photograph: Jenny Leung
    PreviousNext
    /5
  5. sacai THE noodle by Menchirashi
    Photograph: Jenny Leung
    PreviousNext
    /5
Harajuku Udon specialist Menchirashi has teamed up with Japanese fashion brand sacai to bring a special dining experience to BaseHall from now to October 28. Aside from serving up two of Menchirashi's popular dishes – Menchirashi carbonara udon and cold udon with s(acai) tempura – guests can also savour two collaborative offerings: Curry Up Keema Curry Udon, created with Tokyo-based curry restaurant by A Bathing Ape creator Nigo; and Yardbird Tori Paitan Udon, a chicken broth udon by Hong Kong’s very own Yardbird, a one Michelin star modern Japanese Izakaya. All udon dishes are priced at $188 and are available on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last. 

During this limited-time dining experience, be sure to also check out the sacai THE noodle by Menchirashi pop-up store at Belowground in Landmark to get your hands on a collaborative tee and other Curry Up x Menchirashi merchandise. 

Opening hours of the dining experience at BaseHall are as follows (will close once sold out):

Oct 21: 11am-10pm
Oct 22: Closed
Oct 23: 11am-4pm
Oct 24-25: 11am-10pm
Oct 26: 11am-5.30pm
Oct 27: 11am-8pm
Oct 28: 11am-10pm 

BaseHall 2
LG/F, Jardine House, 1 Connaught Place, Central
Hong Kong
info@basehall.hk

