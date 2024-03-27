Time Out says

Pan-Asian restaurant Sage & Salt is the newest addition to Quarry Bay’s dining scene. The restaurant’s interior features a tiki-style bar, wooden furniture, rattan light fixtures, an upside-down hanging garden, and a spacious al fresco dining area. When it comes to their food, Sage & Salt specialises in offering classics from Indian, Thai, and Vietnamese cuisine. Kick off your meal with appetisers like keema pav ($168) or Malaysian roti canai ($58), before moving onto entrees such as Tandoori chicken ($158), Singaporean style chilli crab ($388), or beef rendang ($158).