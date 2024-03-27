Hong Kong
Timeout

Sage & Salt

  • Restaurants
  • Quarry Bay
Pan-Asian restaurant Sage & Salt is the newest addition to Quarry Bay’s dining scene. The restaurant’s interior features a tiki-style bar,  wooden furniture, rattan light fixtures, an upside-down hanging garden, and a spacious al fresco dining area. When it comes to their food, Sage & Salt specialises in offering classics from Indian, Thai, and Vietnamese cuisine. Kick off your meal with appetisers like keema pav ($168) or Malaysian roti canai ($58), before moving onto entrees such as Tandoori chicken ($158), Singaporean style chilli crab ($388), or beef rendang ($158). 

Details

Address:
Shop 5, G/F, PCCW Tower, 979 King's Rd, Quarry Bay
Hong Kong
Contact:
Opening hours:
Sun-Wed 11.30am-10.30pm, Thu-Sat 11.30am-12am
