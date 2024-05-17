Hong Kong
Salisterra

  • Restaurants
  • Admiralty
  • Recommended
  1. Salisterra's Plateau de Fruits de Mer
    Photograph: Courtesy Salisterra Salisterra's Plateau de Fruits de Mer
  2. Dover Sole
    Photograph: Courtesy Salisterra Dover Sole
  3. Salisterra
    Photograph: Courtesy Salisterra
  4. Salisterra's Crab Salad To Share
    Photograph: Courtesy SalisterraSalisterra's Crab Salad To Share
  5. Salisterra's chef Cary Docherty
    Photograph: Courtesy The Peninsula Hong KongSalisterra's chef Cary Docherty
  6. Salisterra
    Photograph: Courtesy Salisterra
  7. Photograph: Courtesy
    Photograph: Courtesy Salisterra
Designed by Hong Kong-born interior architect André Fu, who also designed The Upper House, the luxury hotel where the restaurant is located, Salisterra is a restaurant and bar offering a contemporary setting with top-class views of the Kowloon skyline. Secure a window seat to enjoy authentic Mediterranean dishes, or settle at the bar to sip on meticulously crafted cocktails made with house-made ingredients such as pickles, infused tinctures, and seasonal garnishes.

Details

Address:
49/F, The Upper House, Pacific Place, 88 Queensway, Admiralty
Hong Kong
Contact:
3968 1106
Opening hours:
Sun-Thu 6.30am-1am Fri-Sat 6.30am-2am
