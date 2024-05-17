Time Out says

Designed by Hong Kong-born interior architect André Fu, who also designed The Upper House, the luxury hotel where the restaurant is located, Salisterra is a restaurant and bar offering a contemporary setting with top-class views of the Kowloon skyline. Secure a window seat to enjoy authentic Mediterranean dishes, or settle at the bar to sip on meticulously crafted cocktails made with house-made ingredients such as pickles, infused tinctures, and seasonal garnishes.