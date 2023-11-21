Sam Mok Korean BBQ

Time Out says

For over a decade, this family-run Korean restaurant has been dedicated to bringing you the authentic taste of Korea you’ve been longing for. Known for their premium cuts of Hanwoo beef and pork sourced directly from South Korea to ensure unparalleled freshness, Sam Mok also lets guests complement their feasting with a wide selection of banchan side dishes.

If you want something more than barbecue dishes, savour the yukhoe (Hanwoo beef tartare) served with pear, cucumber, and seasoned with sesame oil. Another standout creation is the delectable raw crab marinated in soy sauce, showcasing the natural flavours of fresh crabs paired with seaweed rice. The restaurant also offers private dining for groups of up to 30.