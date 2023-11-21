Hong Kong
Sam Mok Korean BBQ

  • Restaurants
  • Tsim Sha Tsui
Time Out says

A family-run gem serving traditional Korean barbecue

For over a decade, this family-run Korean restaurant has been dedicated to bringing you the authentic taste of Korea you’ve been longing for. Known for their premium cuts of Hanwoo beef and pork sourced directly from South Korea to ensure unparalleled freshness, Sam Mok also lets guests complement their feasting with a wide selection of banchan side dishes. 

If you want something more than barbecue dishes, savour the yukhoe (Hanwoo beef tartare) served with pear, cucumber, and seasoned with sesame oil. Another standout creation is the delectable raw crab marinated in soy sauce, showcasing the natural flavours of fresh crabs paired with seaweed rice. The restaurant also offers private dining for groups of up to 30.

Time Out Hong Kong in partnership with Sam Mok Korean BBQ

Details

Address:
2/F, Mass Resources Development Building, 12-16 Humphrey's Avenue, Tsim Sha Tsui
Hong Kong
Contact:
View Website
2721 8970
Opening hours:
Daily 11.30am - 3pm, 5.30pm - 11pm
