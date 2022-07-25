Sample dishes from local iconic eateries at Kowloon Shangri-La

Time Out says

This summer, Café Kool from Kowloon Shangri-La, Hong Kong, is collaborating with three nostalgic local iconic eateries – Tai Ping Koon Restaurant, Wing Wah AllDay, and Kung Wo Beancurd Factory to present diners with nostalgic tastes of Hong Kong cuisine. From July 26 to September 6, guests can sample a range of Hong Kong-style appetisers, entrées, and desserts during lunch and dinner at Café Kool’s buffet alongside other international dishes. Taste Tai Ping Koon Restaurant’s sticky and sweet chicken wings in premium Swiss sauce – a recipe dating back to the 1950s – Wing Wah AllDay’s shrimp wonton noodles, and Kung Wo Beancurd Factory’s silky smooth tofu-based desserts, from milk pudding, ice cream with ginger syrup, and classic tofu pudding.



Reserve your table to dine at Café Kool here.