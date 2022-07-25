Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Sample dishes from local iconic eateries at Kowloon Shangri-La

  • Restaurants, Buffet
  • Kowloon Shangri-La, Tsim Sha Tsui East
cafe kool local food buffet
Photograph: Courtesy Kowloon Shangri-La
Advertising

Time Out says

The hotel collaborates with three local iconic restaurants for their buffet

This summer, Café Kool from Kowloon Shangri-La, Hong Kong, is collaborating with three nostalgic local iconic eateries – Tai Ping Koon Restaurant, Wing Wah AllDay, and Kung Wo Beancurd Factory to present diners with nostalgic tastes of Hong Kong cuisine. From July 26 to September 6, guests can sample a range of Hong Kong-style appetisers, entrées, and desserts during lunch and dinner at Café Kool’s buffet alongside other international dishes. Taste Tai Ping Koon Restaurant’s sticky and sweet chicken wings in premium Swiss sauce – a recipe dating back to the 1950s – Wing Wah AllDay’s shrimp wonton noodles, and Kung Wo Beancurd Factory’s silky smooth tofu-based desserts, from milk pudding, ice cream with ginger syrup, and classic tofu pudding.

Reserve your table to dine at Café Kool here

Details

Address:
Kowloon Shangri-La
64 Mody Road
Hong Kong
Price:
Lunch, Weekdays $428/ Weekends and public holidays $528, Dinner, Mon-Thur $728/ Fri, weekends and public holidays $758
Opening hours:
Mon-Sun, 12pm-2.30pm, 6pm-9.30pm

Dates and times

12:00Kowloon Shangri-La Lunch, Weekdays $428/ Weekends and public holidays $528, Dinner, Mon-Thur $728/ Fri, weekends and public holidays $758
12:00Kowloon Shangri-La Lunch, Weekdays $428/ Weekends and public holidays $528, Dinner, Mon-Thur $728/ Fri, weekends and public holidays $758
12:00Kowloon Shangri-La Lunch, Weekdays $428/ Weekends and public holidays $528, Dinner, Mon-Thur $728/ Fri, weekends and public holidays $758
12:00Kowloon Shangri-La Lunch, Weekdays $428/ Weekends and public holidays $528, Dinner, Mon-Thur $728/ Fri, weekends and public holidays $758
12:00Kowloon Shangri-La Lunch, Weekdays $428/ Weekends and public holidays $528, Dinner, Mon-Thur $728/ Fri, weekends and public holidays $758
12:00Kowloon Shangri-La Lunch, Weekdays $428/ Weekends and public holidays $528, Dinner, Mon-Thur $728/ Fri, weekends and public holidays $758
12:00Kowloon Shangri-La Lunch, Weekdays $428/ Weekends and public holidays $528, Dinner, Mon-Thur $728/ Fri, weekends and public holidays $758
12:00Kowloon Shangri-La Lunch, Weekdays $428/ Weekends and public holidays $528, Dinner, Mon-Thur $728/ Fri, weekends and public holidays $758
12:00Kowloon Shangri-La Lunch, Weekdays $428/ Weekends and public holidays $528, Dinner, Mon-Thur $728/ Fri, weekends and public holidays $758
12:00Kowloon Shangri-La Lunch, Weekdays $428/ Weekends and public holidays $528, Dinner, Mon-Thur $728/ Fri, weekends and public holidays $758
Show moreLoading animation
Advertising
You may also like

    An email you'll actually love

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Time Out magazine

    Site Map
    © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.