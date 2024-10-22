View this post on Instagram A post shared by Time Out Hong Kong (@timeouthk)

Popular Thai eatery Samsen has opened its third location in Hong Kong on Central's On Lan Street. Just like its sister locations in Wan Chai and Sheung Wan, the Central branch serves up authentic Thai dishes and transports diners to the streets of Bangkok with its colourful decor and buzzing atmosphere. Most importantly, Samsen Central also whips up location-exclusive dishes such as wok-fried rice with Chinese olives and pork, tiger prawns with glass noodles and ginger, and crispy oyster omelette. Additionally, this branch offers a collection of Thai flavour-inspired cocktails. Try the refreshing Chiang Mai sour with elderflower and Thai basil, or opt the mezcal-based Sap-pa-rot margarita for a hint of spice.