Sbakery by Mama Soo

  • Restaurants
  • Sheung Wan
  1. Sbakery by Mama Soo flagship store
  2. Sbakery by Mama Soo flagship store
  3. Sbakery by Mama Soo cheesecake selection
Time Out says

Check out the offerings at Sbakery by Mama Soo's new shop in Sheung Wan:

One of the city’s hottest online bakeries, Sbakery by Mama Soo, has finally opened their flagship store in Sheung Wan. They pride themselves on creating the quintessential no-frills classic baked New York cheesecake. Sold by the slice, their cheesecakes have various flavours like blueberry ($88), tiramisu ($88), and smore ($88). You can also pre-order cakes online and pick them up at the Sheung Wan shop or from their pop-up store in Harbour City.

Details

Address:
22-24a Tai Ping Shan Street, Sheung Wan, Hong Kong
Hong Kong
Contact:
sbakerybymamasoo.com
Opening hours:
Tues-Sun, 12.30pm-7.30pm
