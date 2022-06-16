Time Out says

Check out the offerings at Sbakery by Mama Soo's new shop in Sheung Wan:

One of the city’s hottest online bakeries, Sbakery by Mama Soo, has finally opened their flagship store in Sheung Wan. They pride themselves on creating the quintessential no-frills classic baked New York cheesecake. Sold by the slice, their cheesecakes have various flavours like blueberry ($88), tiramisu ($88), and smore ($88). You can also pre-order cakes online and pick them up at the Sheung Wan shop or from their pop-up store in Harbour City.