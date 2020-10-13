Time Out says

If you’re looking for authentic Malaysian dishes with incredibly low prices, look no further. Semua Semua is a narrow little eatery that serves up everything from noodle dishes like thick Penang-style asam laksa or rendang beef lo mee, rice plates like nasi lemak with various protein choices, herbaceous bak kut teh, to Malaysian snacks such as buttery kaya toast and drinks like teh tarik.

