Hong Kong
  • Restaurants
  • Sham Shui Po
Semua Semua
Photograph: Ann Chiu
Small but authentic Malaysian joint in Sham Shui Po

If you’re looking for authentic Malaysian dishes with incredibly low prices, look no further. Semua Semua is a narrow little eatery that serves up everything from noodle dishes like thick Penang-style asam laksa or rendang beef lo mee, rice plates like nasi lemak with various protein choices, herbaceous bak kut teh, to Malaysian snacks such as buttery kaya toast and drinks like teh tarik. 

Address:
基隆街251號地下
Hong Kong
Contact:
24479188
Transport:
MTR Sham Shui Po, Exit D2.
Opening hours:
Mon-Sun 11.30am-10pm
