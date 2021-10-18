Sen Sen Sushi Hong Kong (opens October 29, 2021)

Sen Sen Sushi Hong Kong is Japanese megastore Don Don Donki's very first sushi restaurant. Located in Tsuen Wan's OP Mall, the Sen Sen Sushi restaurant seats up to 181 guests and will offer over 90 kinds of sushi that represent the best of the season. The restaurant features different sound and light displays under the theme of 'Japanese fish market x underwater' and holds regular events such as fish cutting and roasting shows to provide a fun and engaging dining experience for all.