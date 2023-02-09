Hong Kong
Sensu (Times Square)

  • Restaurants
  • Causeway Bay
  1. sensu causeway bay
    Photograph: Courtesy Times Square
  2. sensu causeway bay
    Photograph: Courtesy Times Square
  3. sensu causeway bay
    Photograph: Courtesy Times Square
Time Out says

Take a breather and unwind at Sensu’s newest location in Times Square. This new cafe is decorated with a Japanese wabi-sabi aesthetic, placing a focus on appreciating imperfect beauty. Currently, Sensu offers four house blends that you can choose from to customise your coffee beverages, so whether you prefer something fruity or nutty, you can tailor-make your perfect drink. When it comes to food, Sensu offers a large range of dishes on their a la carte menu, but if you’re having trouble choosing, opt for the meal set ($128) where you can pick your choice of appetiser, entree, and side dish.

Details

Address:
Shop B224A, B2/F, Times Square, Causeway Bay
Hong Kong
Contact:
View Website
2166 1189
Opening hours:
Mon-Sun 8.30am-10pm
