  1. Seoul Noodles 首爾製麵所
  2. 首爾製麵所
  3. Seoul Noodles 首爾製麵所
  4. Seoul Noodles 首爾製麵所
  5. Seoul Noodles 首爾製麵所
  • Restaurants | Korean
  • Mong Kok

Seoul Noodles (Mong Kok)

Since opening its first Hong Kong location in early 2024, Seoul Noodles has been a hotspot for authentic Korean bites. The restaurant chain has just opened a new location in Mong Kok, and continues to serve traditional fare made using Korean ingredients to ensure high-quality dishes. To make their signature hand-cut noodles, Seoul Noodles’ chefs use dough that’s been fermented at a low temperature for 24 hours, before kneading it until the dough reaches a bouncy, al-dente texture. Be sure to try the restaurant’s noodles served in an umami-rich broth with toppings like clams or chicken. Alternatively, try their rice soup and side dishes like bossam – slices of boiled pork topped with green onions – and hand-wrapped dumplings with fillings like kimchi and pork.

Address
Hung Hay Building, 1 Fa Yuen St, Mong Kok
Hong Kong
