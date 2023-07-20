Hong Kong


Shake Shack (Metroplaza)

  • Restaurants
  • Kwai Fong
Shake Shack is opening a brand new location in Kwai Fong’s Metroplaza, making this their eighth location in the city. This new venue spans over 2,000sq ft in space, featuring a large indoor dining area with a colourful mural by Filipina artist Reana Bachiler, and an al fresco dining area. 

As part of Shack Shack’s mission to give back to the community, the new branch will be donating five percent of its sales to LAP HK, a charity dedicated to providing shelter and care for animals. Aside from providing ample outdoor space for customers to bring their four-legged friends out for a meal, the Metroplaza location will also offer a complimentary ‘Poochini’ for all customers who bring their pets and make any food and drink purchase. 

Address:
Shop 488-490, Level 4, Metroplaza, Kwai Fong
Hong Kong
Contact:
2605 0388
Opening hours:
Monday to Sunday 10am-10pm

What’s on

Shake Shack's Metroplaza location grand opening party

  • Food and drink events

On July 22, Shake Shack will be celebrating the grand opening of their eighth location in the city at Metroplaza, Kwai Fong. To kick things off, the first 100 customers in line when Shake Shack’s doors open at 12pm will receive exclusive merchandise such as a t-shirt and a reversible bucket hat. Additionally, the restaurant will bring back their crowd-favourite limited-edition BBQ menu – featuring items like the BBQ shackmeister burger, BBQ chicken shack, as well as BBQ bacon cheese fries – from now until October 10 across all other locations in the city. As part of Shack Shack’s mission to give back to the community, the new branch will be donating five percent of its sales to LAP HK, a charity dedicated to providing shelter and care for animals. Pet owners can also bring their four-legged friends out for a meal in the al fresco area and treat their pets to a complimentary ‘Poochini’ upon any food and drink purchase.

