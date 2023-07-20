Shake Shack (Metroplaza)

Time Out says

Shake Shack is opening a brand new location in Kwai Fong’s Metroplaza, making this their eighth location in the city. This new venue spans over 2,000sq ft in space, featuring a large indoor dining area with a colourful mural by Filipina artist Reana Bachiler, and an al fresco dining area.

As part of Shack Shack’s mission to give back to the community, the new branch will be donating five percent of its sales to LAP HK, a charity dedicated to providing shelter and care for animals. Aside from providing ample outdoor space for customers to bring their four-legged friends out for a meal, the Metroplaza location will also offer a complimentary ‘Poochini’ for all customers who bring their pets and make any food and drink purchase.

