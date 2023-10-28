Time Out says

Shing Fat Bakery has stood in Sheung Shui for 75 years. Whenever you pass by, the sweet aroma of freshly baked buns and cakes fills the air. And in the afternoon, when the egg tarts are just out of the oven, a line of customers forms, eagerly waiting to buy half a dozen or more. During the Mid-Autumn Festival, people from Hong Kong Island and Kowloon flock here to purchase mooncakes. But it's not just mooncakes that draw the crowd. Traditional treats like wedding cakes, egg tarts, and cream cones can also be found here, and they are equally popular.