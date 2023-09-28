Time Out says

Inspired by Hong Kong’s beloved dai pai dong restaurants, Shop B is a modern Cantonese restaurant situated next to and helmed by the team behind Sai Ying Pun’s Indian-French fusion restaurant Pondi. This restaurant serves generously portioned plates of Cantonese classics that range from appetisers such as crispy large intestine or saliva chicken; sizzling dishes like ‘jer jer’ X.O lettuce or claypot fried oysters with ginger scallion; to irresistible mains such as crispy fermented bean curd pigeon as well as black pepper potato beef. Aside from providing dai pai dong staples like bottled Blue Girl beer, Shop B’s alcoholic drinks also include cocktails which use nostalgic ingredients such as Ribena cordial, preserved salted lemons, and Vitasoy soy milk.