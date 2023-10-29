Time Out says

Kowloon City’s Shun Hing Restaurant has a history that dates back over 30 years, and specialises in items like milk tea, pineapple bun with butter, as well as egg tarts. Even if you don’t dine in, you can always grab egg tarts to go from their bakery section outside the restaurant. But be warned, once a new tray of Shun Hing’s egg tarts comes out of the oven, there’ll be a huge queue of people that flock to get their hands on one. Be sure to pair these flaky egg tarts together with their stocking-filtered milk tea for an indulgent tea time treat.